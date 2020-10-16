Public Service Commission hears arguments for, against MDU rate hike

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission heard input Friday from Montana-Dakota Utilities over a possible rate increase.

The utility company is proposing the increase to reflect updated transmission revenue and costs. MDU says the increase would amount to a $3.35 increase per month or a roughly $40 hike annually for the average residential customer.

Following MDU’s presentation this morning, the PSC also heard from the public through a call-in session, some of whom say now is not the time for an increase.

“When there needed to be cost measures, cost things taken, you looked at maybe salary reductions, you looked at modifications where the profit margin wasn’t there. Why are the ratepayers expected to pick up the expenses for the profitability of a company?” a caller asked.

Friday morning’s virtual meeting was an informal hearing. The case won’t be decided until commissioners vote at a future meeting. As of this May, MDU provides electricity to about 93,000 customers in North Dakota.