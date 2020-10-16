Public Service Commission hears arguments for, against MDU rate hike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission heard input Friday from Montana-Dakota Utilities over a possible rate increase.

The utility company is proposing the increase to reflect updated transmission revenue and costs. MDU says the increase would amount to a $3.35 increase per month or a roughly $40 hike annually for the average residential customer.

Following MDU’s presentation this morning, the PSC also heard from the public through a call-in session, some of whom say now is not the time for an increase.

“When there needed to be cost measures, cost things taken, you looked at maybe salary reductions, you looked at modifications where the profit margin wasn’t there. Why are the ratepayers expected to pick up the expenses for the profitability of a company?” a caller asked.

Friday morning’s virtual meeting was an informal hearing. The case won’t be decided until commissioners vote at a future meeting. As of this May, MDU provides electricity to about 93,000 customers in North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Helping Somerset

State Health Council

MDU Rate Hike

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/16

Our first widespread snow arrives this evening

well child check

NDC OCT 16

High School Volleyball

WDA Football

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10/15

Dr. Wynne on Vaccine Status

Sahara Club

Thu, October 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

DAPL Expansion

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/15

Well Plugging

Turning 100

Bishop Ryan Football

Senior Flu Clinic

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss