BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday will be the fifth public hearing to discuss a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline planned to be buried near Bismarck.

The last hearing in Bismarck happened on March 14 during which an attorney questioned spokespeople with Summit Carbon Solutions about possible risks with the pipeline. The hearing didn’t adjourn until around 11 p.m.

Attorney Randy Bakke was hired by former Bismarck Mayor, Jon Warford, who owns property in Burleigh County which is in the path of the pipeline under eminent domain.

Summit Carbon Solutions is requesting a siting permit for what’s being called the Midwest Carbon Express.

Friday’s hearing will allow for more attorney witnesses along with public comment from neighbors.

“Well, I’ve always valued the public testimony side of it. And there have been instances on various cases, power line and wind farm cases, where someone comes in and they know something about the land because they’re from there, and they’ve pointed out things that are jurisdictional to us that the company didn’t know and that we didn’t know,” PSC Chairman, Randy Christmann said.

The pipeline would run 320 miles from Ames, Iowa to Center, North Dakota.

Friday’s hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center.