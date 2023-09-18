BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In continuing coverage — the latest on the carbon dioxide pipeline project.

Last month, the Public service commission voted ‘no’ on a siting permit for Summit Carbon Solutions. The company’s attorneys asked the P.S.C. to reconsider. Now, commissioners voted 2-1 to continue discussions, meaning the several billion-dollar project could move forward.

Commissioners had several concerns when turning down the permit that gives S.C.S. more time to find solutions and approval from landowners.

“I want to make the right decision, and in order to do that, I need the right information, and just pausing and having them take some time, and submit a new application, I think is in the benefit for of us.” said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart

While Haugen-Hoffart wants summit carbon solutions to reintroduce a new application including the new changes to the project, P.S.C. chair Randy Christmann says the petition for reconsideration was allowed by law. And just to note, there is a temporary decision maker, Tim Dawson, who is sitting in for Julie Fedorchak– who has recused herself from the matter.

Christmann argues that, if the company has to re-file, the previous records from all public hearings would have to be thrown out.

“The public that’s not represented by legal council is I think, unlikely to recognize that now, from that point on, we would be ignoring what they told us, because it’s not on the record anymore, we’re in a new case,” said Christmann.

So far, the commission hasn’t made a final decision on the project. The company has already proposed moving the pipeline route around 10 miles north of Bismarck, farther away from the city.