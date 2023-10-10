BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Cybersecurity is a concern for people throughout the nation, but here in North Dakota, there are plenty of things both individuals and government bodies are doing right now to keep our state safe.

Utility services, such as heating and lighting our homes, are necessary, but just like everything else, our utilities can and do face security threats.

On Tuesday, October 10, The Public Service Commission held a hearing to discuss recent legislation that includes both physical and cyber security as topics for review.

“Really, what this rulemaking allows us to do is to sit down with the industry and take a look at emerging threats as they are being presented,” explained General Counsel member John Schuh, “as well as having discussions about the best way to implement plans to move forward to address these concerns — whether it’s a virtual, a cyber, or a physical threat.”

In the hearing, commissioners also addressed updating the state’s program for pipeline safety to the current regulations enforced by the federal government.

“I have to say that I’m very impressed with our pipeline safety program,” said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart. “In fact, we just went through a review not too long ago, and our North Dakota pipeline safety program here with the Public Service Commission received a perfect score.”

To find out more about upcoming meetings of the Public Service Commission, you can visit the organization’s website here.