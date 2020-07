The Minot Police Department is asking for assistance locating 14-year-old Sofia Cuevas, who reportedly ran away from her home on July 8.

Cuevas is 5’4″ and approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise tie-dye shirt with “Minot ND” printed on it, gray sweatpants and white socks.

Contact the MPD at 701-852-0111 with any information on her whereabouts.