The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating a runaway.

Alayna Cameron, 16, apparently ran away from home sometime during the evening of February 13th. Her mother believes Alayna may with her boyfriend, Devon.

Devon has family in Eagle Butte, South Dakota and Alayna may be in South Dakota.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 222-6651, of the Eagle Butte, South Dakota police department.