Pursuit Church in Minot lending hand to other churches

All week, we’ve been telling you stories of how the community is coming together through these uncertain times and it just keeps on going.

The Pursuit Church in Minot is opening its doors to other church leaders in the area. Most churches are making the switch to a digital platform to stay connected with their member.

But not all churches have the equipment to do so, and that’s where The Pursuit comes in.

“We’ll schedule a time with them to connect with them to see what their production needs might be. Whether it’s consulting on how to set up live stream, or whether it’s coming in to record a message,” said Pastor Tom Foisy.

Pastor Foisy said this is a time when we all should be using our resources to help others. If you’re interested in using their services, you can email them at hello@thepursuit.church.