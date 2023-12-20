BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota state court heard arguments asking the court to block the state’s abortion ban in situations where an abortion is needed to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman.

The arguments took place on Wednesday, December 20.

The lawsuit asks the court to block the ban in cases of lethal fetal conditions.

The defendant, State Attorney Daniel Lee Gaustad, sought to strike the plaintiff’s request to present email evidence, to add to their case with the intention of denying Wednesday’s motion. Gaustad says there is no need for the evidence and that you cannot rewrite the law.

Now, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed the challenge earlier this year arguing that the strict exceptions in the ban are too narrow and violate the state’s constitution.

The plaintiff’s goal was to challenge the amended language ban that’s currently in effect. She argues the current ban violates the fundamental rights of pregnant women and infringes on health-preserving abortion care.

“People should not have to wait until they have a medical emergency to get an abortion,” said Meetra Mehdizadeh, Plaintiff’s Attorney. “This is treatment that is the standard of care and that is protected under the North Dakota Constitution and people should be able to access it.”

Burleigh County Judge Bruce Romanick says he will not make a decision overnight but intends to make one soon.

