Putt District Hosts 6-Days of Christmas

Minot — Putt District Mini Golf in Minot helped a few non-profits receive Christmas a little early this year

“They help out so many people in the community and they go very much unrecognized on a regular basis.” says Debra Quakenbush, Manager.

“She’s referring to the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, Minot YWCA, the Salvation Army, The Domestic Violence Crisis Center, the Local School Lunch Program, and the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Club, which are all non-profits going above and beyond to help others, but to change that narrative, Putt District has tried something new.

“For the last six days, we have been doing, what we call, the six days of Christmas. So, each day we have picked one non profit orginization, and we’re donating 10% of the proceeds from their individual day to each orginization.” Quakenbush says.

While a generous amount of money has been made to be distributed between the organizations, Putt District hasn’t stopped there.

“We’ve had baskets as well with little goodies, food donations, house hold items, cleaning items, animal pet items and honestly that’s something we wil keep doing past today up until January 1st. says Quakenbush.
“They’re really helping us move forward and keeping our orginization going. We’re excited to take part in this and this just helps everyone pay it forward.” says Amy Jenkins, Owner.

And as a way to keep this new tradition alive, Quakenbush says “We plan on doing it again and we may even add an extra day to Christmas it might be 7-days of Christmas. I might find one more group our there that needs a little help and hopefully we can do some more stuff to bring in even more people than we already have, but yeah, it’s just been a great event.”

The Putt District team says they are excited to do this again next year.

