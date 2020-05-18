Putting ND Children First: 1 out of 5 children in Minot is food insecure

KX News and the United Way are teaming up to help out children in our communities by doing an online food drive.

With your donation, United Ways in western North Dakota will be able to purchase quick, easy meals with a long shelf-life to make sure kids don’t go hungry, which is a big problem that some people may not be aware of.

Souris Valley United Way executive director Rich Berg said in Minot, 1 out of 5 children is “food insecure.”

“This COVID situation has magnified that. The food pantries, the shelters, any place that’s providing any kind of assistance, they have had huge increases,” Berg said.

If you would like to donate in your community, click here.