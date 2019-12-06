Putting the fun in winter: Huff Hills set to open next weekend

Are you a sledder or a shredder? Well, you’ll be shredding snow soon enough when Huff Hills opens next weekend.

Huff Hills is a family-owned business that’s been around since 1992. You can rent gear if you don’t have your own — snowboard, boots, and skis. There is snow on the hill—and they will be busy making more snow over the next week before they open.

We talked to the Mountain Operations Manager who keeps a close eye on the weather updates and says there’s no reason why people can’t find something to do this winter.





























“One of the big things we always talk about is like, everybody in North Dakota says ‘Ah it’s winter, it’s cold out. It’s not fun. I can’t wait for summer again.’ It’s winter here longer than it’s summer, so it gives kids a great opportunity to enjoy winter and have something fun and healthy to do for those months before it gets to be summer again,” said Andrew Beck, Mountain Operations Manager.

Beck says his hope is to raise the next generation of skiers and snowboarders to keep winter sports alive for years to come.