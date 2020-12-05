Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Questions raised about COVID vaccine cost

With the coronavirus vaccine nearing completion and getting ready to be shipped to the states, many questions are still being raised, like who’s actually paying for the vaccine?

KX News spoke with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Chief Medical Officer Greg Glasner who says the initial round of vaccines will be paid for by the Federal Government, but “administration fees” could still be applied.

Glasner says for Blue Cross members, those fees will be covered.

He says some places may not charge a fee at all though.

“I think there won’t be any administration fee if people get the vaccine at a public health spot and there’s a limited number of those across the state,” Glasner said.

He also says to check with your insurance provider or your nearest clinic for more detailed information regarding the vaccine.

