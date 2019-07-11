Quick action prevents a small axle fire from getting worse in Watford City

Quick action by employees of the Holiday Gas Station in Watford City helped put out a small camper trailer fire today.

According to a post on the Watford City Police Department Facebook page, an unidentified couple from Massachusetts pulled into the gas station on 8th Avenue Southeast around noon today with their camper in tow.

A woman in the vehicle soon realized her trailer axle was on fire and sought help.

Holiday station employees quickly used their outdoor fire extinguishers to put out the blaze. Within minutes, the Watford City Fire Department and the McKenzie County Ambulance were on the scene and made sure the fire was completely out.

The trailer received minor damage.

The woman and her husband were on a cross-country retirement trip from Massachusetts to Washington and had just been staying in the North Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The Watford City Police Department made a point in its post to recognize the gas station employees.

“WCPD would like to thank the quick actions of Holiday Gas Station employees in putting out the fire,” the department posted. “WCPD would also like to thank the public for avoiding the area during this incident.”