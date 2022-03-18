The 27th annual Minot Prairie Quilt Festival is back after a two-year break because of the pandemic.

“This is the 27th year,” said Co-Chair Jackie Slagle. “It should be the 29th, but we had to cancel for the last two years.”

It’s not just for shopping, people can also take classes and better their skills or even pick up the hobby for the first time.



“We have classes where they learn to hand quilt,” said Slagle. “We have classes where they learn how to machine quilt, how to take care of their machine. They learn different quilt patterns of piecing.”

The featured guild instructor says quilting has always been a passion of hers and anyone who’s interested should try it.



“There’s a lot of classes for beginners,” said Linda Glueckert. “It’s just really a nice way to express your art form. It’s easy. It’s fun to pick out the fabrics. It’s fun to pick out a pattern. It’s fun to piece it and quilt it.”

There’s a lot to take in too, with work on display all throughout.

And, the featured quilter of the year has her own booth.



“It’s a hobby for me,” said Luanne Duchsherer. “It’s one that I do every day and just that other people appreciate that as well, it’s kinda fun.”

Slagle says while many people think quilters are a certain demographic, that’s actually not the case.



“I think people always thought quilters were old ladies, but it’s really becoming a multigenerational thing,” said Slagle.

And here’s proof — one of the quilts in the show, was made by a 7-year-old.



“Nana just like taught me, so I just started quilting,” said Alice Hauser.

She likes quilting because of the quality time she spends with loved ones.



“You get to help your family or you get to do it with your family,” said Hauser.

People can shop and view the quilt show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Minot.

Classes are being held until Sunday too. They vary in price.

You can register at the event.