MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Red Cross has partnered with Gate City Bank to help veterans for the winter.

Launched on November 1, and lasting for the rest of the month, providing blankets and quilts for veterans in need can change a life.

“This is something the Red Cross does all year long. They collect blankets and quilts for veterans. We are just making an emphasis this month,” said Karin Rudd, the senior vice president of Checking and Customer Engagement at Gate City Bank

So, what kinds of quilts can you donate? Quilts and fleece blankets must be at least 60 inches by 80 inches big enough to cover a bed. They must also be new whether they are store-bought or homemade.

“Anyone who is a quilter or into making afgans are able to create are able to create their beautiful quilts and blankets and donate them to us for this purpose and special cause and drop them off at Gate City Bank locations. These items will be given to our local veterans and in some cases probably military families in need,” said Lori Herbel, the regional program manager of Service to the Armed Services Department at The American Red Cross.

Colors must be neutral and patriotic colors are acceptable.

Herbel says last year their goal was to collect 150 quilts and blankets. They ended up getting about 225 and their goal for this month is 300.

“I found that the excitement that is generated is wonderful to see amongst our supporters and volunteers and we love to just highlight that there are many ways we can support our veterans and their families and offer our comfort and care and our gratitude to them,” said Herbel.

“This will impact veterans because these quilts really make them feel recognized. I mean giving the gift in this cold winter that we have up here; it is that moment to recognize them and understand their needs so really the impact will be great as well because we can collect so many quilts we will be able to impact a lot of veterans and honor them with this gift,” said Rudd.

Even if your quilts and blankets don’t meet the length requirements, they will still collect them, they just won’t go to the VA hospital. Instead, they will give them to veterans at other public events.

Again, if you want to donate a quilt or blanket, you can do so at any Gate City Bank location during business hours.