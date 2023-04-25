BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 13th Annual Race for Parkinson’s has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

According to a news release, it’s happening at Sertoma Community Park Shelter, check-in/day of race registration/bib pickup is from 8-9:15 a.m. The Kids Fun Sprint will start at 9 a.m., the competitive 5K and 10K runs start at 9:15 a.m., the 5K walk is at 9:30 a.m., and the one-mile family/adult walk is at 9:40 a.m.

This is for people of all levels to participate, and you can participate virtually, so far the race has over 450 people registered.

You can post pictures on the Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group Facebook page.

Parkinson’s Disease is a brain disorder with symptoms of shaking, difficulty walking, muscle rigidity, impaired balance, loss of automatic movements, and cognitive impairment.

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s Disease, medications, specialized exercise programs, and therapy could help to improve symptoms.

The Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the second Thursday of every month at 2 p.m. at the Benedictine Living Community chapel.

“Funds for this event stay local. They provide therapeutic treatment for those facing the debilitating disease of Parkinson’s and support for their families as well. The Bismarck Parkinson’s support group offers assistance, companionship, and resources to all those in our area navigating this incredible challenge. We host educational events, speakers, and provide emotional support,” said Race Event Co-Coordinator, Donna Fricke. “Programs involving exercise, nutrition, and various forms of therapy are critical to the wellness of those with Parkinson’s.”

“I run this race every year in honor of my father-in-law. Every spring I look forward to getting together with my running friends to show support for the amazing Parkinson’s families. They inspire us to seize the moment,” said 10K Race Participant, David Hagler.

You can register online, early registration is $30, day-of-race is $35, and the Kids Fun Sprint is $15.