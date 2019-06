A horse race honoring the memory of an officer killed in the line of duty will be rescheduled.

Rolette County Deputy Colt Allery died two and a half years ago when he was shot by a man authorities were attempting to apprehend.

Chippewa Downs in Belcourt initially scheduled an honorary race for this past Saturday but had to cancel due to rain.

Organizers have rescheduled the event for this weekend on Sunday.

A ceremony honoring Allery is scheduled for about 4:30

Following that 8 horses will race.