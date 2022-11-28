MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, we’re just a few months away from the 90-degree heat and jumping in the pool.

But Mandan Parks leaders are trying to get more people to think about warmer days.

As part of Cyber Monday, Mandan Parks will be selling Raging Rivers’ Passes for next season for only $90. It’s a one-day-only deal, Tuesday, they’ll increase to $120. And for the regular season, they are $150.

Season passes include access to the lazy river, tube and speed slides, and the aqua play unit.

The water park plans to open for the season next year on May 31.