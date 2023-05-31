MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Raging Rivers is back, and people say it’s better than ever.

After undergoing renovations on the lazy river and ticket booth, Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan opened its doors on Wednesday to plenty of excited swimmers.

Despite the cloudy and relatively cool weather, the kids didn’t let it rain on their parade.

KX News spoke with many to see why they were so excited to jump back in the water. Here are a few of the answers:

“Um because, it’s fun here.”

“I like to come here a lot in the summer, it’s a nice place to go and get out of the house and go outside.”

“It just opened, and then I felt like I wanted to go to Raging Rivers today. It’s a nice day, and it’s supposed to be in the ’80s.”

“Because it’s really nice here, and I’ve been here for a long time.”

“Because it’s the first day and it’s a fun thing to do. I didn’t know that it would be cloudy, and at three it’s supposed to rain.”

The kids have a message for all you swimmers out there “Have a great summer at Raging Rivers!”

The water park is open every day from 12-7 p.m. in Mandan. For more information, visit their website here.