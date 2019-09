Burleigh County Emergency Management is asking drivers to keep an eye out for flooded roads.

There are several closures, most of them near the City of Wing.

Those are:

136th Avenue NE

461st Avenue East of 353rd St,

422nd Avenue, West of 405th St

405th St, North of 422nd Avenue

409th Avenue, East of Hwy 14,

and 353rd St, which is North of 422nd Avenue

For information about road conditions across the state, call 511 or visit the ND DOT Travel Information Map.