Rain, snow affecting corn harvest

2 million acres of corn are still sitting in North Dakota fields unharvested, according to Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Take a look at this…

This is Greg Amundson’s cornfield, southwest of Gilby.

And, depending on how you look at it, this is either the latest or the earliest he’s ever combined his corn.

He has 200 acres still left to go because all the rain and snow made it too wet to harvest during the Fall.

Amundson said while the corn he’s harvesting isn’t yielding as well as he’d liked and it may cost him more to dry than it’s worth, he’s still looking forward to being done and putting the 2019 farming season behind him.