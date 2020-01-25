Rainbow Girls of Williston Donate to Local School

Students in western North Dakota are getting a warm surprise thanks to the generosity of a local service group.

The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a Masonic group for girls ages 10 to 21 that teaches leadership through community service.

Every year they collect donations with events like plays, musicals and bake sales.

This year, Williston’s Rainbow chapter took its proceeds and bought $2,000 worth of coats, gloves, hats, boots and snow pants to give to McVay Elementary in Williston.

Mother adviser Pam White said the Rainbow group serves a great purpose for girls.

“It’s a way of teaching young people how to be patriotic and to be prosperous to the community. It teaches them responsibility and public speaking skills. It’s just a lot of good,” said White.

White said they’ll get back into fundraising mode as soon as next month.