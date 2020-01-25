Rainbow Girls of Williston Donate to Local School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students in western North Dakota are getting a warm surprise thanks to the generosity of a local service group.

The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a Masonic group for girls ages 10 to 21 that teaches leadership through community service.

Every year they collect donations with events like plays, musicals and bake sales.

This year, Williston’s Rainbow chapter took its proceeds and bought $2,000 worth of coats, gloves, hats, boots and snow pants to give to McVay Elementary in Williston.

Mother adviser Pam White said the Rainbow group serves a great purpose for girls.

“It’s a way of teaching young people how to be patriotic and to be prosperous to the community. It teaches them responsibility and public speaking skills. It’s just a lot of good,” said White.

White said they’ll get back into fundraising mode as soon as next month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

TMAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMAR"

DOCR

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOCR"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Prison Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Hiring"

Brianna Diede

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brianna Diede"

Muus Lumber & Hardware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Muus Lumber & Hardware"

Souris Valley Animal Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Animal Shelter"

Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pawsitively Furbulous Grooming"

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"

Furry Friends Ramsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Ramsey"

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge