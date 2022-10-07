BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A local Christian store is celebrating four decades of business.

Rainbow Shop Parable Christian Store has been serving the people of Bismarck since its opening in 1983.

This year they are celebrating their 40th year in business, and for that, they give credit to their customers and staff.

“There’s been a lot of change in that 40 years, we just take it year by year and adjust accordingly and try to serve our customers the best we can in that time period,” said Rainbow Shop Christian Parable Store Owner, Matt Mitzel.

This Christian store is non-denominational, so when walking around the store, you will see products from a variety of Christian faiths.

Rainbow Shop hopes to continue spreading hope and encouragement through its store.

“It’s just cool seeing a business staying around, especially family-wise, and just seeing what our family can do to inspire people in the name of Jesus Christ,” said Rainbow Shop Christian Parable Store Intern, Jaden Mitzel.

The Rainbow Shop is excited to see what the next 40 years of business has in store for them.

For more information on the Rainbow Shop, visit their website.