Raising a child with a disability in the midst of a pandemic

The pandemic has made us all adjust to a new lifestyle especially for parents. And, even more so for parents that have a child with a disability.

Reporter Aaron Fields spoke with two mothers who share their own experiences.

Para -Professional at Mandan Public School District and mom Krisanna Peterson says, “It’s really hard because kids with disabilities– they you know need different assistance.”

Peterson is a teacher and is working full time from home all the while doing the best she can to take care of her son, Nicolas, who has autism, dyslexia, ADHD, OCD, anxeity, and asthma. Which has made it that much harder for them both during this time.

Nicolas says, “It’s hard to understand some things teachers have said.”

“With him being in IEP there’s certain things we have for him and they get to be a lot when you’re trying to do all the assignments plus helping my own students at the time and you just try and make it work for everybody,” says Krisanna.

The Peterson family is not the only one trying to adjust either…

Mother and Mandan Middle School teacher Nikki Hafner says, “With our kids with our three– we have one who is medically fragile.”

Hafner’s son has achalasia and this month marks one year since his last surgery– and while juggling work, online school, and doctors appointments–she also has other worries.

“He’s got a one in a million disease. And for him this virus would quite likely be fatal,” says Hafner.

“I know there are so many families that are dealing with the health piece of this too–I get where everyone wants the economy to get back open and have things get back to normal, but that’s a double edged sword. What does that mean for kids like ours and it’s not quite that simple?”

It’s forced the family to have some very REAL and DEEP conversations–

“I said to him to put this in perspective– if one of us gets this–you are in the hospital alone,” says Hafner. “We said imagine what last year would have been like if you would have been in the hospital alone–I mean Aaron I never left the side of his bed.”

Both moms tell KX News it’s been a trial and error process with this new norm–but every day is a chance for them to learn something new.

“Somedays are good and somedays are not so good– and sometimes that’s what he needs to get his brain to start working he says–so whatever gets it to work,” says Peterson.

“That attitude and gratitude and focus on the positives and I’m not oblivious to the fact we will never get this much time with our kids again under one roof and they can’t take off on us and go hang out with friends. We have 100-percent immersion of family right now,” Hafner adds.

Peterson is involved in a lot of Facebook groups for children with disabilities that she says have helped. Hafner says her family likes to go out on the porch, turn up some music and take a mental break to help them get through everything.