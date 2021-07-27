Raising North Dakota: Encourage your kids to wear sunglasses

Police are looking for a North Dakota man wanted by the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in connection with a fatal shooting in rural Killdeer on Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday morning, July 27, BCI contacted the Moorhead Police Department to assist in locating 25-year-old Oscar Ortiz. BCI believes Ortiz was picked up in the area of the 3600 block of South Eighth Street.When officers responded to the area, Ortiz ran west. His vehicle was later located on Rivershore Drive South.