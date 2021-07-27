Raising North Dakota: Encourage your kids to wear sunglasses

Local News

We attempt to shade our babes from the sun, and lather our little ones with sunblock to prevent sunburn, but protecting their skin from the sun shouldn’t be a parents only concern.

Optometrist Dr. Eve Kostelecky explains the importance of protecting our children’s eyes from the sun, and staying on top of their eye health.

