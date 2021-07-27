We attempt to shade our babes from the sun, and lather our little ones with sunblock to prevent sunburn, but protecting their skin from the sun shouldn’t be a parents only concern.
Optometrist Dr. Eve Kostelecky explains the importance of protecting our children’s eyes from the sun, and staying on top of their eye health.
Raising North Dakota: Encourage your kids to wear sunglasses
