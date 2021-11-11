Raising North Dakota: Equal opportunity for mental health services

Mental health resources are scarce throughout the state of North Dakota, especially when it comes to helping kids. In order to reach more kids and help more families, The Round Table was created.

Valerie Meyers, MS/LPCC-S and president of The Round Table, discusses how the organization helps to fill a void and who benefits from the service.

For more information on The Round Table, or if you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

