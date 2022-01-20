Raising North Dakota: Kids and needle fear

Whether it’s regular immunization shots, covid or influenza, or an insulin shot for your child, tears and anxiety are not uncommon when the needle comes out.

So what can we as parents do to squash our children’s fear of needles?

Jana Heen is a certified child life specialist at Sanford Health joined us today on Good Day Dakota to share some tips to help our kids.

She shared preparation is key, the importance of knowing what your child needs, and to not surprise them.
Other tips she shared include: giving your child choices (ie. which arm to get the shot, do you want to watch or look away, do you want to hold somebody’s hand).

