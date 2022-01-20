Raising North Dakota: Kids and needle fear

Officers from the Bismarck Police Department stopped by Senior Center to enjoy caramel cinnamon rolls and discuss the issue that puts many people at risk, online scamming. According to the Attorney General, the "Grandparent" scam targets senior citizens, pretending to be a grandchild in need.

"The younger ones are more technology-wise, so they go after us," says Hilda Horner, volunteer at the Bismarck Senior Center.