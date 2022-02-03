“I have constantly had a waitlist and you want to help people, but not always able to,” says Sheila Morris, the owner of Wee Folk Childcare Center.

Sheila Morris has been a home-based childcare provider in Bismarck for many years. After years of seeing families struggling to find child care, and providers struggling to find staff, she made up her mind to expand, exponentially. And four years later, her dream is coming to fruition with Wee Folk Childcare Center.

“Big kids here, then 3-year-old room,” Morris explains. “One thing I’m proud of is eighteen-month the thirty-five-month-old kids.”



“Because of potty training, we put a door between the rooms and having a kid bathroom right there,” says Morris.

“Our infant rooms have double sheetrock to help eliminate some of that noise canceling, and water fill station here and kids can come out and wash hands and watch them,” Morris explains.

“One of the things I like the best is the breakroom, and this hallway will be to the playground,” says Morris.

Wee Folk Childcare Center will care for approximately two-hundred children, and hours of operation will be much longer than most daycares.

“Parents are constantly, ‘Can you open earlier for me?’ ‘Absolutely,” Morris exclaims

Sheila hopes this will help parents who work swing shifts, such as nurses, cops, construction and restaurant workers, and more.

She also has big plans in store for the twenty-five staff she will employ, offering them several perks many in the childcare industry do not receive.

“We’re going to give them sick time and paid time off. I mean burnout is real in this environment. They’re taking care of the one person that is the most precious thing in the world. And as an employer, you have to provide them with something they have to look forward to,” Morris says.

Staff will also receive childcare benefits, and a spacious employee breakroom with a couch, television, food, and more, giving staff time to relax and recoup before tending to dozens of energetic kiddos.

Another unique feature in the center is 6 different HVAC systems, which will allow for temperature control, aiding in the prevention of SIDS, and an air purifier and humidifier to minimize airborne viruses in the facility.



The infant spots are all currently filled, but they still have openings for kids eighteen months and older, and they are still hiring staff as well.

The goal is to open by the end of March.

Click here for a link to Wee Folk Childcare’s website.