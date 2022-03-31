For many reasons, it’s not uncommon to see medication and supplements out in the open, but a recent incident where 7 children in Virginia were brought to the hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills is a prime example of why we all need to take special care in securing our medications.

Beth Oestreich is the director of the Injury Prevention Program in North Dakota, and she explains that over half of the calls the Poison Control Center receive are for incidents involving kids under the age of 5. She also explains the importance of keeping our medications and supplements in a safe secure location.

If you have a poison-related emergency or question, call 1-800-222-1222.

For more information, visit the North Dakota Poison Center website.