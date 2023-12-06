MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We enjoyed a pleasant day across western North Dakota because the last time people in Minot saw the 60s in December was three years ago.

And so far this month, most neighbors haven’t needed the heavy coats, the shovels, or snow blowers.

But hardware workers in Minot say even though it feels like fall, they’ve been selling winter goods.

Jordan Schlichting at Macs Hardware says diesel treatment for pickups and ice melt have been hot sellers this week.

“We are selling leaf rakes and blowers and things like that to clean up the yard more. Last year was more snow shovels and snow blowers at this time,” said Jordan Schlichting, the manager of Macs Hardware.

Schlichting says when it comes to winter essentials, he urges people not to wait until the snow arrives to start shopping.