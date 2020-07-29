Rally held to support HEROES Act in Minot

A group is urging Sen. John Hoeven to support the HEROES Act, which is similar to the CARES Act and was passed by the House.

Among other items in the HEROES Act is another stimulus check payment.

The Missouri Slope Labor Council and the North Dakota AFL-CIO rallied on the street corner in front of Sen. Hoeven’s Minot office. One organizer explains why he wants it passed.

“North Dakotans want to go back to work so if we can inject some money into the economy, I think it is going to help everybody. And also the protections that it will give for COVID itself,” said Landis Larson, President of the North Dakota AFL-CIO.

Here is a statement from Hoeven:

“The Senate is working on the next phase of COVID-19 response legislation, and to ensure that this fourth round of aid provides for needs related to COVID-19 and does so in a targeted way. To this end, the Senate’s Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act continues the bonus unemployment payment at $200 per week until states can establish a system that covers 70 percent of individuals’ wages. At the same time, this legislation provides a second round of $1,200 stimulus payments for individuals and $2,400 for married couples along with $500 per dependent, which would total $3,400 for a family of four. The bill also includes a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, helping small businesses to keep their employees on payroll. These funds will help support those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, while ensuring that unemployment benefits don’t create a disincentive for individuals to safely return to work.”

“In addition, I am working as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee to ensure the legislation provides assistance for our farmers and ranchers as well.”