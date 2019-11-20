Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of gift card scam

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is warning that a gift card scam is resurfacing in Ramsey County.

According to a Facebook post, they said scammers are asking people to get gift cards to pay off warrants.

It has been brought to our attention that the Scams are picking back up again asking people to go get gift cards of some…

Posted by Ramsey Co. Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The sheriff’s office said one resident of the county told them that the scammer was using the name of one of the deputies.

They said this is very alarming and that they will never ask someone to get gift cards to pay off a warrant.

If you are unsure if you spoke to a deputy, they said to feel free to call the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with a deputy about the call.

