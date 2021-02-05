Ranchers ask for more representation on North Dakota’s land and mineral board

Supporters of a change in the makeup of the state board that oversees land and minerals in the state want an agricultural commissioner on the panel.

After this request, lawmakers are considering several pieces of legislation that would remove the state treasurer from the Board of University and School Lands and replace the seat with an agricultural representative.

The board currently includes the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state superintendent and state treasurer. The proposal comes after ranchers became frustrated with leasing auctions that moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic and felt the move was made without any agricultural input.