The ranching community is still coming to terms with the aftermath of last week’s blizzard.

KX News spoke with ranchers, both new and experienced, about the storm’s impact on their properties.

Cherri Rolla has been ranching her whole life, and she says the last few years have been awful for ranchers because of both the drought and the pandemic.

“It’s been awful,” said Rolla. “I mean we’ve had no hay, well I should say very little hay and had to buy a lot of hay. And very little grass, so we’ve had horses on full feed all winter.”

And now, they’re dealing with the effects of the recent blizzard.



“I’m just assuming we’re short at least eight,” said Rolla. “That could be more. Underneath the snow, there might be more we find, but that’s a lot of money if you figure.”

In order to help as many animals as possible, ranchers were working day and night.



“My husband would just grab calves and bring them into the house to try to get them warmed up,” said Rolla. “We had calves in the hallway, calves in the entryway. As soon as we’d get them warmed up, he’d take them out, but then he’d bring more in.”

And sometimes, there was no time to even rest.

“We were going out about every two hours with the tractor and the pickup,” said Hayley Darnielle, the owner and operator of Darnielle Farms. “Tractor leading the way to plow our way into the cows and then if we were to get stuck with the pickup, then it would pull the pickup out. And there was several times that there was multiple calves in the backseat of the pickup on our way to the house to get them warmed back up again.”

Darnielle started her own ranch a year ago and says a lot of her experience has been confusing and full of unknown possibilities.

However, she says the rancher community is very tight-knit, and people are always willing to help.



“We live in an amazing community,” said Darnielle. “Everybody around us has cattle and runs larger operations than we have. And it was not uncommon for us to get three to four neighbors calling making sure that we were making home and that we didn’t need help or stuff like that.”

And Rolla agreed.



“I know that no matter what if we really needed something, somebody would’ve got here,” said Rolla.

There are nearly 2 million beef cattle and calves in the state, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.