Rapid antigen tests to be offered by Bismarck Airport

The Bismarck Airport will soon begin using free, rapid antigen tests on a voluntary basis on arriving flights between Dec. 21-27.

According to a press release, the voluntary COVID-19 screenings will take place at the Bismarck Airport on arriving flights from Dec. 21-27, excluding Christmas Day, 20 minutes prior to arrival, and approximately 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes. The rapid antigen screening site will be located near the baggage claim area on ground level of the airport terminal.

Travelers will receive their results within 15 minutes by text.