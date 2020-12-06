Rapid City officials investigate string of suspicious fires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Rapid City Fire Department says it responded to five overnight fires in less than seven hours, including four that are considered suspicious and occurred in the same area. The department said in release Sunday that the fires were set in trash cans, dumpsters or shipping containers. The first fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a commercial dumpster at the South Dakota State University College of Nursing, according to the release. Tim Rangitsch, who owns Acme Bicycles, tells the Rapid City Journal someone lit his garbage can on fire and moved it next to the garage, which caught on fire. The blaze destroyed his family’s garage, a vehicle, bicycles, skis, snowshoes and other outdoor gear. He estimates damage to be up to $100,000.

