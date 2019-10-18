Rapid snowmelt forces closure on Highway 200

Flooding caused by melting snow has led to a road closure on State Highway 200.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a three-mile stretch from Bowdon to Highway 52, Highway 200 is inaccessible.
The roadway is closed from mile marker 265 to mile marker 268.
Eastbound traffic will be required to detour onto State Highway 3 north near Hurdsfield, to Highway 52 southeast, then back to Highway 200.
Westbound drivers will need to use Highway 52 northwest, then go south on State Highway 3, and finally west back onto Highway 200.