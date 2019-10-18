Rapid snowmelt forces closure on Highway 200

It's that time of year when some people actually like to be spooked.

If you're one of those people, we've got the perfect place for you.

Friday, October 17 is opening day at The Haunted Forest.

Tours start at 8 pm and will run until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays this weekend and next, and possibly the weekend after Halloween as well.(Keep an eye on the Facebook page to check and see if it will be open Nov 1 & 2.)

.. So what is it?

We'll, you'll have to see for yourself. A lot of people did last year. In fact, more than 2,000 people came through The Haunted Forest.

This year, there's a whole new theme.

The trail is about a third of a mile long and is full of creepy, scary and spooky stuff.

About 60 volunteers will be there each night, many of them actors, who will be scattered through the forest to surprise you when you least expect it.