Rapid tests in 3 North Dakota schools will be used for weekly screening purposes

Another device in the Department of Health’s tool chest is now being used in three school districts.

Fargo, West Fargo and Dickinson public schools are using BinaxNow rapid tests to screen teachers and administrators on a weekly basis.

The purpose of the pilot project is to identify those who may be asymptomatic.

The Department of Health’s Section Chief for Research and Response is not looking to diagnose people, but to prevent potential spread.

“This is not a diagnoses tests. It’s not that gold standard PCR tests. It should be mainly utilized for symptomatic patients, but we are looking at it and it has been approved by the FDA to be used on asymptomatic patients as well,” said Nicole Brunelle, the Section Chief for Research and Response for the Department of Health.

Brunelle says the ultimate goal is to test teachers throughout the state, multiple times a week.

She also says long term care facilities in the state are already using them.