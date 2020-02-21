Rare Book Collection Keeps Bottineau Man at Peace

There are millions of books in the world and one man is using them to start a new chapter in his life.

Bottineau resident, Frank Godon was born in Canada and moved a lot living in a military family, but though his address changed, his love for books didn’t.

“I’ve always enjoyed reading, I love reading. I’ve always read since I was a young boy,” said Godon.

That same love trickled down to his daughter who asked him to do something special for her.

“I would send her pictures when I was in Europe and in Russia. I would send her pictures of the libraries and the fantastic old books that were in there and she always wanted to go and visit those and she asked if I could draw her up a business plan,” he said.

The plan discussed raw details on how she could start her own book store collecting and selling some of the world’s rarest antique books, but that plan was cut short.

“She was born with a congenital heart defect and through her life, she went through six major surgeries,” he said.

November 2018, at the age of 31, she died from heart failure, but her dreams would live on.

In March, Godon created RavenWolf Rare Books, collecting over 10,000 of the worlds greatest antique reads all having values of their own

“A book is as valuable as someone is willing to pay for it.”

He said preserving books and handling them in the right way could mean the difference in their value.

“Some books you can get your fingers in and pull out like that, but if you can’t, if it’s like this one here, reach-in, slide it out this way. Because if you pull them out this way you risk tearing the desk jacket and tearing the top part of the spine,” Godon said.

By not taking care of a book properly, it could decrease it by 20-60% of its original value which is why his daughter wanted to create this antique collection.

“Doing something like this I know I’m honoring her memory and it help’s me deal with the loss,” said Gordon.

To donate to RavenWolf Rare Books book collection, Click Here.