Rare Disease Day: Crosby woman shares her battle with hereditary spastic paraplegia

Rare Disease Day is the last day of February. Here’s the story of a Crosby woman who’s one of 20,000 people in the U.S. to suffer from one disease.

“Four years ago, I could walk and hold down a full-time job and still come home and manage my house. And now, I can barely walk,” said Raechel Tucker.

March 2016 is a month Tucker will never forget. She was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia, or HSP, at the age of 34. It’s a motor-neuron disease in the same group as ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

HSP isn’t fatal, but Tucker said it’s altered her life in many ways. It’s difficult for her to walk, she can’t cook or work anymore and she relies on family to drive her around town.

“My leg muscle spasmed and I floored the gas pedal and couldn’t get my foot of the gas pedal. So I parked the van when I got home and said, ‘I’m done, I’m not driving again.’ And I haven’t drove since,” Raechel said.

She said the hardest part of the disease is what it means for the people closest to her.

“Having to make my kids grow up quicker because they’ve had to pick up where I can’t. The worse I seem to be getting, the more they have to pick up the slack in the end,” Raechel said.

But her daughter Sierra doesn’t agree.

“This is the woman who raised me. She has been there for me my entire life. Why would I feel inconvenienced to help her?” said Sierra Tucker, daughter.

She said how she feels about her mother has never changed.

“My image of my mom is always going to be the one who would wake up in the middle of the night when I had a nightmare and I was crawling into bed with her. The one who did camp-outs in the living room, just because it was the weekend,” Sierra said.

As for Raechel, regular botox injections to her limbs and a pain pump with a catheter that runs to her spine help to manage pain.

And her message is simple: don’t take any day for granted.

“When you’re hearing other people complain, ‘I have to get up and go to work again.’ And they’re complaining about it and you’re like, ‘What I would give to trade you places,'” Raechel said.

Raechel’s other daughter, Cheridan, was also diagnosed with HSP. She has seizures and trouble with memory.

Right now, there isn’t a treatment to stop, prevent or reverse the disease. Doctors can only treat the symptoms.