Reactions to ambush killings of U.S. families in Mexico

Reactions to the ambush killing of at least nine Americans, including a family with ties to the Williston area, are coming in at this hour.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer reacted to the killings and President Trump’s tweets on the attack, saying, “North Dakotans share your outrage and sorrow @POTUS. Many members of the LeBaron family live and work in the oil fields of North Dakota and we feel a deep sense of loss. God Bless the LeBarons and all the people of both of their countries. Let’s do something about this tragedy!”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven issued a statement saying, “Mikey and I send our deepest condolences to family and friends of the Miller family. The senseless killing of these women and children is despicable. The ruthless violence of the drug cartels in Mexico is abhorrent, which is why our nations should work together to stop the violence at the border.”

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong said, “My heart breaks for this family. The loss and horror are unspeakable. Those who perpetrated this evil must be brought to justice. We are working to gather as much information as we can to ensure that that the survivors are being cared for in the best way possible under these circumstances.”

Armstrong’s office has been in touch with the U.S. State Department since this morning.

President Trump earlier this morning tweeted about the killings, saying, “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively.”

