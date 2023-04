MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Car enthusiasts are now getting ready to head to the Magic City Car and Trade Show that will be held at the All Seasons Area at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds on April 22 and 23.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday,

On display will be race cars, classic cars, vintage motorcycles, vendors, and more!

Entry is $5 for everyone over the age of 12.