BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been said that a home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams. Thankfully for those who have dreamed of owning their own, wishing to sell one, or are simply waiting for the market to change, 2024 may be the perfect year– and there’s a strong chance that attending or hosting an open house is the first step in taking advantage of an upcoming boom.

“Open houses are very benefical to selling a home,” explains Century 21 Realtor Danielle Smith. “It gives the consumer a chance to come into the home, whether they are first time home buyers, feeling out what’s out there or simply dont want that pressure of going into a full home showing. It’s also nice for the home owners, they can get their home staged and ready, and potentially get multiple showings off of the open house.”

Winter may not sound like the best time to buy or sell a home, but Smith tells us that this is not the case.

“Right now, Smith states, we are seeing a huge trend. I think it’s important to understand that the market constantly changes, so what we were seeing in the fall is not necessarily what we’re going to see in the winter. We do still see homes selling throughout all seasons, but if a person is being pushed into the market or just looking at moving in the spring, now is the time to get ready to sell. Bismarck is up 2 percent at the end of 2023, and Mandan is up 5 percent. That tells me that, yes, homes are selling in the winter.”

Smith says that if you were previously in the market to buy or are a first time home buyer, it is best to start the process over. Be sure to get pre-approved, and talk to a lender that you know and trust. She also adds that having a market professional who can help guide you through the ever-changing market can be extremely beneficial.

“Ask for some average utilities,” she continues. “Look for what the average area is. Have a market analysis done. Just make sure you have your non-negotiables, and that we’re not getting distracted by shiny things. Focus on what is going to work for you, and what you are needing in the moment.”

This begs the question: whose market is it right now- Buyers or Sellers? Smith states that in her opinion, that may be an outdated way of thinking. Understanding variations in the market, price range, and absorption rates, she claims, may be more helpful – and that it’s important to keep in mind that the variations will be forever changing. As far as the Bismarck-Mandan area is concerned, Smith predicts that many people will return to the buyers market as sellers.

“I think 2024 is going to be a huge year for the real estate industry as a whole,” Smith concludes, “and now more than ever, it’s going to be time for professionals to take charge.”

Whether you’re buying or selling, Smith reminds us to check out local statistics rather than national ones. The local statistics will give you more of an idea of what is trending in your location rather than what is occurring on the national level.