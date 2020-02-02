Real Life Superheros Were Awarded in Minot

Heroes who wear capes or masks may get most of the attention
but what about the everyday heroes you know?

Over the last two weeks, The Minotauros hockey team has been searching for community heroes. Locals who perform acts of kindness daily, but may not get the recognition they deserve.

General Manager and Head Coach, Marty Murray says we need to shine the spotlight on them our real heroes.

Yesterday they did just that by awarding Kenneth Herslip and Janelle Herslip, two Minot residents devoted to doing the right things.

Janelle Herslip, Co-Franchise Owner, Minot Buffalo Wild Wings “I think going forward it makes us appreciate our employees even more. When you get recognized by an employee it makes you feel that you are doing something right and hopefully moving forward we can just continue with that.” says Janelle Herslip, Co-Franchise Owner of Buffalo Wild Wings in Minot

The Herslip family was recognized yesterday at the Minotauros hockey game surrounded by fans wearing their favorite superhero costumes.

