MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteers arrived bright and early to help clean and improve this Mandan home.

“What our goal is with Rebuilding Together is to keep homeowners warm, safe, and dry,” said Julie Jeske with Rebuilding Together.

Currently, there are two Rebuilding Together organizations. One is stationed in Bismarck while the other is in Fargo. Rebuilding Together is dedicated to helping low-income homeowners in Bismarck and Mandan.

“It’s an income-based application. So, we look at your income. You can’t have a felon that lives in the house. You can’t have a felon house until a couple of years after we do the repairs,” said Jeske.

Not only does the organization keep a home safe and standing, but it also works to help individuals to continue living independently. This is just one of the 18 projects Rebuilding Together is taking on.

“For this home, we are replacing the flooring just because the carpet has stretched and it’s a little bit of a tripping hazard for him. And we are taking his washer and dryer that was in his basement, and his basement was a rear access, we are moving that into his main floor house,” said Jeske.

Volunteer­­­ Kiana Maxon says it’s important to help those around you. Especially if you can help someone live in a better environment.

“Home makes us feel safe. So, if this is his safe place then I want him to feel special and safe in his own space just as much as our house and your house does,” said Maxon.

She says it’s easy to worry only about ourselves; however, pushing yourself to help others is not only beneficial for the person who needs it, but for you as well.

“I think sometimes we as humans can be very selfish and we need to be selfish for other people too and help these people, said Maxon.

Despite the rain, the organization worked on six other houses throughout Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln.