A nonprofit organization is raising funds to help repair homes in the community.

Rebuilding Together raised over $10,000 in its annual bowling tournament this week.

Admin Assistant Lora Wilson says the goal of the network is to help those who financially or physically cannot fix repairs on their homes.

The organization sets aside a day for volunteers and professionals to patch up roofs, plug holes or whatever help is needed.

Wilson says if there are repairs that need immediate assistance before the rebuild date, then they will try their best to accommodate.

“We just started helping a homeowner who got accepted too. She was only getting water out of her bathtub for the past year or so. So they didn’t have any, and they have kids at home, they didn’t have water running in their kitchen or bathroom so we just luckily got their kitchen and bathroom water running,” she said.

This year’s rebuilding day will be May 13 and will consist of 14 home repairs.

Wilson says they usually budget off about $3,000 per home but some homes vary in need. The funding comes from private individuals, banks and other community members and organizations.

Those in the Bismarck-Mandan community can apply each fall.

“They have to own their home, they have to be up to date on taxes and have homeowners insurance, and live in a 10-mile radius of Bismarck-Mandan,” Wilson said.

Wilson says people can apply now and applications for rebuilding day 2023 will close Oct. 31, 2022.