Recap of MPS School Board meeting: Enrollment down, limited attendance allowed at school activities

Enrollment within Minot Public Schools appears to be down, according to the superintendent.

Dr. Mark Vollmer says there are 66 fewer students than at this time last year.

He says that’s a number to watch closely because it can impact future funding.

Thursday’s school board meeting also discussed limited attendance at school activities. For example, this Friday night’s football game. He says every player received three tickets to give to people wanting to attend.

Teachers will also have to have a separate ticket and can no longer use their badges to get in.

“We have to limit the number of people that are attending those games. That is based on the idea that our goal through all of this has been to get kids participating and be able to keep that moving,: Vollmer said.

Vollmer says all varsity-level games will be broadcast by MPS and to contact the district office for more information about how to watch.