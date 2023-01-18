BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has officially chosen the recipients of North Dakota’s 2023 Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

According to a news release, the Governor’s Awards for the Arts are presented by the Governor’s Office and North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA). They are given out every two years to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts. The recipients of these prizes are typically chosen for their efforts to expand art opportunities, create an appreciation for the state’s cultural heritage, make art more central to education, and incorporate arts into community life.

These are the organizations and people who received the awards this year (from left to right):

Individual Cultural Heritage: Bill Lowman from Sentinal Butte

Bill Lowman from Sentinal Butte Nonprofit Arts Organization: Empire Arts Centers in Grand Forks

Empire Arts Centers in Grand Forks Individual Achievement: Pieper Fleck Bloomquist from Grand Forks

Pieper Fleck Bloomquist from Grand Forks Champion for the Arts: Former Senator Joan Heckaman from Dickinson

Former Senator Joan Heckaman from Dickinson For-Profit Arts Organization: Makoché Recording Studio in Bismarck

Makoché Recording Studio in Bismarck Arts in Education: Donald E. Larew from Fargo

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. The reception begins with light appetizers and a cash bar in the Northern Lights Atrium at 5 p.m., and the awards ceremony itself will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium.

The public is invited to the celebration. Admission is free, but capacity is limited. Reservations are required and should be placed by the end of the day on Thursday, January 26.