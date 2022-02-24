The recent deaths of two children either from abuse or neglect has had many wondering what leads to these situations.

Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota is a private, non-profit group that works to strengthen families and prevent child abuse.

Executive Director Dan Halverson says there are warning signs that abuse could take place.

“The number one contributing factor is domestic violence. So if there’s domestic abuse in the home, a history of domestic abuse, either as a perpetrator or as a victim you’re more likely to see child abuse and neglect. And the number two reason is drug abuse. If there is drug abuse by the caregivers, that’s the second-highest contributing factor,” Halverson said.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, you should call authorities at 833-958-3500, or you can call 911.