Record store launches grand re-opening

Gus Lindgren owns Rhythm Records, but it’s been closed since March due to the pandemic.

He reopened today and was met with a line out door.

“A nice thing about record stores is; you’ve got a guy at the counter that you can talk to. If you’re looking for something they can help you find it. You might go digging through some bins and find something that you weren’t looking for,” said Gus Lindgren, Owner Rhythm Records.

With technology at our fingertips, music is easily accessible using apps and streaming services, but the relaunch of Rhythm Records is exciting for several vinyl enthusiasts.



“I have a love for Elton John, and it’s really cool to buy the records that his earlier music was released on. Back in the 60s, they were releasing music on records. I think it is cool and authentic to buy records,” said Grace Klee, Vinyl Collector.

Riley Hill says she has a fascination when exploring records.



“I like collecting records and I know my sister does too. Even if you do not want to listen to them, it is really cool to have them in your house. I have a couple of mine hanging on the walls,” Hill said.



Rhythm Records has record collectibles ranging from R&B, Country, Jazz and more.



“We carry as wide of variety as can. With used records that can kind of be limited by what comes in, what people sale to the store,” said Lindgren.

The store once temporarily shut down but now is back in action on West Main Avenue.

Rhythm Records is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11-6.

